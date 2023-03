Former NBA star Shawn Kemp being released following arrest

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — No charges are immediately being filed against former NBA star Shawn Kemp following his arrest in a drive-by shooting in Washington, prosecutors said Thursday.

Kemp, 53, was booked for investigation of felony drive-by shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday in Tacoma, online jail records show. No one was injured in the shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Adam Faber, a spokesman for the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office, said in an emailed statement Thursday afternoon that that no charges were immediately being filed against Kemp and that he was being released from jail pending further investigation.

Kemp, who has two licensed cannabis stores in Seattle, was a six-time NBA all-star and played for the Seattle SuperSonics from 1989 to 1997. He also played for Cleveland, Portland and Orlando.

Kemp debuted in the NBA during the 1989-90 season as a 20-year-old who had never played college basketball. He became known for his high-flying, athletic dunks.

FILE - Former Seattle SuperSonics forward Shawn Kemp, center, attends a WNBA basketball game between the Seattle Storm and the Chicago Sky, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 in Seattle. Shawn Kemp was arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, a Pierce County sheriff's official said Thursday, March 9, 2023. Online jail records show Kemp was booked on a felony charge of drive-by shooting. Sheriff spokesman Darren Moss said Kemp, 53, was scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ted S. Warren FILE - Seattle SuperSonics' Shawn Kemp (40) goes in for a dunk as Houston Rockets' Hakeem Olajuwon (34) defends during the second quarter of their NBA playoff game Monday, May 5, 1997, in Houston. Shawn Kemp was arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, and was set to be appear in court Thursday, March 9, 2023, a sheriff's official said. Online jail records show Kemp was booked on a felony charge of drive-by shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday.(AP Photo/Pat Sullivan, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/PAT SULLIVAN FILE - Shawn Kemp of the Seattle SuperSonics looks on in the final moments of their 96-89 win over the Sacramento Kings in the first round NBA playoffs, Tuesday April 30, 1996, at Arco Arena in Sacramento, Calif. Shawn Kemp was arrested and charged in connection with a drive-by shooting in Tacoma, Washington, and was set to be appear in court Thursday, March 9, 2023, a sheriff's official said. Online jail records show Kemp was booked on a felony charge of drive-by shooting shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday. (AP Photo/Bob Galbraith, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/BOB GALBRAITH Previous Next

Tacoma police said they arrested a 53-year-old man after a shooting in a parking lot near the Tacoma Mall on Wednesday, but a spokeswoman Thursday did not confirm whether that was Kemp. The shooting followed an altercation between people in two vehicles; one car fled and a gun was recovered, police said.

