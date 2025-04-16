Former Texas Rep. Mayra Flores is recovering after hospitalization, campaign says

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Former Republican U.S. Rep. Mayra Flores is recovering after being hospitalized Tuesday shortly after announcing that she will run for a U.S. House seat in 2026, according to her campaign.

In a statement posted on X, the campaign said “Mayra Flores faced a sudden health scare, but thanks to the incredible care she received and the support of her loved ones, she is now fully recovering and feeling stronger than ever.”

Flores, who is from Texas, launched a bid Tuesday to unseat Democratic Rep. Henry Cuellar. Her campaign announced just hours later on social media that she had been hospitalized with no further details.

Flores was the first Mexican-born congresswoman in the U.S. House after winning a 2022 special election in another Texas border district. She served about six months in Congress but lost her bid for a full term.

Her campaign did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment about why she was hospitalized.

Flores’ challenge highlights Republicans’ growing confidence in making gains in South Texas, a region that was once a stronghold for Democrats where the GOP has slowly chipped away at support for the party in recent elections.

President Donald Trump flipped several counties near the border — including the two most populous, Hidalgo and Cameron — in November. Starr County, with a predominately Hispanic and working-class population, broke generations of precedent when it flipped for Trump in 2024.

Cuellar, who has represented Texas’ 28th Congressional District for two decades, won reelection last year against a Republican newcomer who had little outside support. It was a test of Cuellar’s resiliency after he and his wife were indicted in 2024 on bribery charges. Prosecutors allege the couple accepted nearly $600,000 in bribes from an Azerbaijan-controlled energy company and a bank in Mexico. Cuellar has said that he and his wife are innocent, and the case remains ongoing.

“Rep. Cuellar remains fully focused on his work in Congress and steadfast in his commitment to serving the people of TX-28,” his campaign said in a statement.

Nadia Lathan is a corps member for The Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

