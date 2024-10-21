Georgia county says its suing company over chemical fire

CONYERS (AP) — A Georgia county is preparing a federal lawsuit that aims to shut down the BioLab chemical factory where a fire sent a toxic chemical cloud over Atlanta’s suburbs last month, the latest in a series of hazardous incidents that have forced many to evacuate.

“We want them gone,” Rockdale County Commissioner Sherri Washington said at a press conference Monday.

“For three weeks, I have listened to the numerous physical, mental, and emotional tolls that this company’s negligence has caused our residents,” she said. “And I will fight until my last breath to have them removed.”

Rockdale residents and business owners have filed more than a dozen lawsuits since the fire. The county plans to file its suit once commissioners approve a contract with a legal firm at their Tuesday meeting. Commissioners hope to hold BioLab and its parent company, KIK Consumer Products, accountable for negligence and misconduct, in part through remediation and compensation for damages to the affected areas and residents.

BioLab did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

BioLab, which makes pool chemicals, has operated in the county since 1973 and records show it is one of its biggest employers, contributing nearly 3% of the assessed value of the county’s tax base, larger than any other taxpayer in Rockdale, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

But accidents have repeatedly taken a toll, with hazardous incidents in 2020, 2016 and 2004 also forcing people to evacuate or shelter in place.

Last month’s fire at the plant in Conyers, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of downtown Atlanta, spread a strong chemical smell and haze across a wide area. Authorities ordered about 17,000 Rockdale County residents to evacuate and more than 90,000 people to shelter in place, forcing businesses to close and schools to cancel outdoor activities.

BioLab has said it will remediate the situation, and opened a Community Assistance Center last week for residents and business owners to file claims. A company statement says the center has assisted about 300 community members, and that a 24/7 company call center has helped more than 7,500 callers with claims and reimbursements.

Attorney Shayna Sacks from New York law firm Napoli Shkolnik, which is working with the county, said Rockdale is open to negotiations if they lead to “swift and just resolutions” that address the county’s concerns.

“Our goal is not only to address the immediate issue, but also to set a precedent that enhances corporate responsibility and accountability as it relates to our environment and community,” Sacks said.

