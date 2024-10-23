Georgia officer fatally shoots a man police say raised a gun during his arrest

CHAMBLEE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia officer shot and killed a man who authorities say raised a handgun during his arrest near Atlanta.

Terrell Laron Hoggro, 59, was killed Tuesday evening in Chamblee, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release.

Officers had been trying to arrest Hoggro on charges of kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault and other weapons charges associated with two armed robberies in Lawrenceville last week, Lawrenceville police said in an email.

Officers rushed to arrest Hoggro as he emerged from his room at a Quality Inn in Chamblee, but he pulled a handgun from his waistband and raised it, the bureau said. A Lawrenceville Police Department officer then shot Hoggro, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The bureau is investigating the shooting and the DeKalb County District Attorney’s Office will decide whether to prosecute anyone involved.

___

This story has been corrected to show the man shot was called Hoggro, not Haggro.

