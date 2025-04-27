Georgia sheriff’s deputy killed and another deputy injured during traffic stop shooting

EVANS, Ga. (AP) — Two Georgia deputies were shot during a traffic stop Saturday evening and one of them is dead, law enforcement officials said.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the deputy’s death around 6:30 p.m. and said the other deputy was taken to a hospital, WRDW-TV reported.

The suspect was identified as James Blake Montgomery, who was believed to have been in a camper near Mile Marker 194 off Belair Road, Columbia County deputies told WRDW.

Helicopters and drones were in the air as part of the effort to capture Montgomery, the deputies said.

Communication over police radio told officers to take a photo of the suspect “in the trailer.” The focus was the Arrowood Mobile Home Community off Wrightsboro Road, WRDW reported.

Gov. Brian Kemp issued a statement on X about the shooting.

“Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the loved ones and colleagues of the Columbia County sheriffs deputy that has fallen in the line of duty, as well as his fellow law enforcement officer injured tonight while protecting his fellow Georgians,” Kemp said. “As they remain in our hearts and prayers, we’re also painfully reminded of why those who wear a badge have more than earned our enduring respect and appreciation.”

