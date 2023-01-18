Georgia state trooper shot, another man killed in Atlanta

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a Georgia state trooper was shot and injured and another man was killed in an exchange of gunfire Wednesday morning in Atlanta.

A person shot at law enforcement officers during a “multi-agency operation” on Constitution Road and law enforcement returned fire, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter. The trooper was hit and was taken to a hospital where he was in surgery, the agency said.

The GBI said the investigation is active and ongoing.

