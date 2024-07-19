GOP convention sets the stage for the Democratic convention in Chicago, activists and police say

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Activists who marched outside the Republican National Convention are trumpeting their efforts, despite crowd estimates falling short. Milwaukee police are praising their cooperation with other agencies in convention security, even as Ohio officers face scrutiny for shooting and killing a man while in the city.

Some activists and attendees say there was more caution after the apparent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, while others say the setting was the right place to amplify their message and set the stage for future conventions.

Milwaukee has wrapped up its week in the national spotlight with lessons for Chicago, which hosts the Democratic National Convention next month.

Muted protests?

Packed crowds of activists marched through downtown Milwaukee on the convention’s first day, chanting for causes including solidarity with Palestinians and reproductive rights. Police on the scene and observers estimated roughly 1,000 people participated, while organizers say it was closer to 3,000.

Either way, the numbers fell short of the 5,000 to 10,000 the Coalition to March on the RNC had predicted in the lead up to the convention. Some think the shooting at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania may have scared some people away.

“It probably had an impact on the perceived risk,” said Omar Flores, a coalition organizer. “It might have had a chilling effect.”

Still, activists believe their protest was a success because they peacefully marched the route they wanted instead of one the city outlined and they brought attention to their progressive agenda.

Aside from the first day demonstrations, there was little other protest activity.

The city had set aside two parks with stages around the convention site for First Amendment activity. Ahead of the convention more than 100 people and groups from all over the political spectrum signed up to speak. But the no-show rate was more than 80%, according to the city. One park had just three speakers one day. City officials said they believe many of those supporting progressive causes opted for the coalition’s protest.

But some had other reasons.

Orlando Owens, who is a leader of Milwaukee County Republicans, had planned to speak in support of Trump at a city stage. But he said he didn’t because he got too busy with the convention and didn’t want to create more divisions in the wake of the attempted assassination.

“It definitely had everybody on pause a little bit,” he said. “It did heighten your caution a little more.”

Tight security

Milwaukee police and the U.S. Secret Service said security planning has been in the works for more than a year, including heavy police presence on the city’s streets and waterways. Authorities said they did not make any changes to the security plan following the Trump rally shooting, but security around the Republican nominee was tighter.

“There are going to be challenges but we do have the resources and also the cooperation with refreshing partners to be able to pivot when those challenges come up,” said Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

The convention was not without security incidents, including the arrest of a 21-year-old man accused of carrying a concealed firearm near the convention. Police from Columbus, Ohio, in Milwaukee as part of the event security effort on Tuesday fatally shot Samuel Sharpe, who authorities said was armed with knives not far from the convention site.

The shooting ignited anger among residents who said police from outside Milwaukee should not have been stationed in the neighborhood. Activists concerned about police officers’ use of force said there was too much police presence overall in Milwaukee. On Thursday night, family members and supporters of Sharpe and another man recently killed in Milwaukee held a rally near the convention to call attention to the deaths.

Norman defended the use of outside agencies, saying the officers took it upon themselves to intervene in an “active imminent threat situation.”

“If anything, it restores the faith in our guardians and our community no matter where they come from, they have our community’s back,” he said. “They could have simply said, ‘Hey, we’re from out of state. Not my problem.’ But did they?”

All eyes on Chicago

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said the convention put the city on the map and it’s ready for more.

“The RNC is not the end, it’s the beginning,” he said. “It’s the beginning of other large-scale events coming to Milwaukee.”

Johnson, a Democrat, said he’s readying to go to Chicago next month.

Like Milwaukee, Chicago has also been preparing for months, including a controversial move to relocate a large encampment for homeless people.

The crowds are predicted to be much bigger with roughly 50,000 expected visitors, and activists are anticipating tens of thousands of people at demonstrations planned throughout the week.

The Coalition to March on the DNC, which has sued the city over restrictions outlining where they can demonstrate, is in talks for a location near the United Center convention site.

“We all have known that the RNC was not going to be the main event of the season, we all knew it was going to be the DNC,” said Hatem Abudayyeh, one of the lead organizers. “Our folks in Chicago are hoping it’s going to be a lead to our action.”

Chicago police have also been preparing with additional training.

Milwaukee Police Chief Norman had some advice for law enforcement gearing up for the DNC.

“Get lots of sleep, drink lots of water,” Norman said. “Make sure you understand your roles.”

Associated Press Writer Jake Offenhartz contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.