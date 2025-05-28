Gov. DeSantis signs law imposing tougher penalties for abandoning pets during disasters

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Legislation signed into law Wednesday by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will impose tougher penalties on people who abandon pets during natural disasters, a measure inspired by the rescue of a dog left in floodwaters during Hurricane Milton.

With the 2025 hurricane season starting next week, the governor also signed a bill that enhances criminal penalties for severe cruelty to dogs and other pets.

The bull terrier found during Hurricane Milton was left chained to a fence along Interstate 75 near Tampa. A state trooper rescued the dog — now named Trooper — and he was adopted by a couple in Broward County, DeSantis said during an event at Big Dog Ranch Rescue outside Royal Palm Beach.

The owner of that dog was charged with animal cruelty. Under the new law taking effect Oct. 1, violations taking place during hurricanes or other disasters will be punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

“Florida will not tolerate cruelty toward animals, especially in times of crisis,” said the governor, who signed the bills while cradling a puppy.

The second measure was inspired by a St. Petersburg-area case involving a dog named Dexter that was found decapitated at a park. This bill taking effect July 1 allows for a range of enhanced penalties in cases of severe animal abuse.

