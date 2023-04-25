Gov. Inslee signs Washington gun violence prevention bills

OLYMPIA Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed a trio of bills meant to prevent gun violence Tuesday — one banning the sale of certain semiautomatic rifles, one imposing a 10-day waiting period on firearms purchases, and one clearing the way for lawsuits against gun makers or sellers in certain cases.

A crowd of gun-control activists and Democratic lawmakers broke into cheers as he signed the measures, which he said would not solve all gun violence but would save lives.

“Just because they don’t solve all the problems does not mean the state of Washington does not take action,” Inslee said. “Inaction against gun violence is unacceptable.”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre praised Washington state officials for passing the ban on selling specific semiautomatic weapons. President Joe Biden “commends the leadership of Washington Governor Jay Inslee and legislative leaders as well as the advocates, survivors and elected officials who fought for years to make today a reality,” she said.

The ban on some semiautomatic weapon sales drew a quick legal challenge from the Second Amendment Foundation, based in Bellevue, Washington; and the Firearms Policy Coalition, based in Sacramento, California. The groups sued in U.S. District Court in Tacoma on Tuesday, saying the law violates the constitutional right to keep and bear arms.

“The State of Washington has criminalized one of the most common and important means by which its citizens can exercise their fundamental right to self-defense,” the plaintiffs said. ___ Lisa Baumann reported from Bellingham, Wash.

