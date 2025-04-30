Greece arrests an American citizen wanted by the U.S. in a child sexual exploitation case

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece have arrested a 21-year-old American citizen wanted by U.S. authorities for allegedly participating in an online network dedicated to the sexual exploitation of minors, officials said Wednesday.

The suspect was taken into custody Tuesday in the city of Thessaloniki, based on an international arrest warrant and extradition request by the United States. He was not named in accordance with Greek law.

U.S. prosecutors describe the organization behind the network as nihilistic and violent, with links to the sexual abuse of minors and the online distribution of exploitative material.

The alleged offenses occurred between December 2023 and April of this year and are also punishable under Greek law, Greek police said in a statement.

The suspect appeared before an appellate prosecutor on Wednesday. He denies all allegations and has formally opposed extradition, according to Greek judicial authorities.

He will remain in custody until a court of appeals decides in the coming weeks whether to grant the U.S. extradition request.

