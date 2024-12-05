Gunman who shot 2 kindergartners at a California school suffered from mental illness, sheriff says

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A gunman who shot and critically wounded two kindergartners at a tiny religious school in Northern California before killing himself suffered from mental illness and used a “ruse” of pretending to enroll a grandson to gain entry to the school, a sheriff said Thursday.

Butte County Sheriff Kory L. Honea identified the gunman at a news conference as Glenn Litton, 56, and said he also had a lengthy criminal record, describing mostly theft and identity theft. Officials said they did not find any violent crimes on his record.

Honea said the man is believed to have targeted Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists in Oroville in Wednesday’s attack and that Litton had attended a school of Seventh-Day Adventists in another town as a child. He said he possibly had a relative who attended Feather River as a young child.

In Litton’s writings, the sheriff said, the suspect wrote about taking “counter-measures” against the school in response to America’s involvement in violence in the Middle East. “That’s a motivation that was in his mind. How it was that he conflated what’s going on in Palestine and Yemen with the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, I can’t speculate. I’m not sure that we’ll ever know that,” Honea said.

In recent years, Litton searched online for guns and explosives and wrote notes to himself to plan a non-specific mass incident, Butte County District Attorney Michael L. Ramsey said.

Police officers stand near a body covered by a tarp outside of Feather River Adventist School after a shooting Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Oroville, Calif. (Michael Weber/The Chico Enterprise-Record via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Weber School officials and Sheriff's deputies gather outside Feather River Adventist School after a shooting Thursday, Dec. 5, 2024, in Oroville, Calif. (AP Photo/Terry Chea) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Terry Chea Previous Next

“Just ruminations,” the prosecutor said.

Ramsey said in 2015, the federal probation office noted that he had severe mental health issues dating to when he was 16 years old.

The two boys, ages 5 and 6, were in critical condition after being shot Wednesday. The 6-year-old suffered two gunshot wounds that caused internal injuries, while the 5-year-old was shot once, Honea said.

“The fact that they are currently still with us is a miracle,” Honea said of the children, adding they will likely face additional surgeries and “have a very long road ahead of them, in terms of recovery.”

The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the private K-8 Christian school with fewer than three dozen students in Oroville, on the edge of the tiny community of Palermo, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Sacramento.

Honea said the gunman was dropped off by an Uber driver for the fake meeting with a school administrator. Litton had similarly scheduled an appointment at another Seventh-Day Adventist school, set for Thursday.

Litton was a convicted felon and therefore could not legally possess a firearm. Investigators believe the handgun used was a ghost gun, officials said.

Following the shooting, the gunman’s body was found near the slide and other playground equipment on school grounds, which abut ranchland where cattle graze. A handgun was found nearby, Honea said.

The small rural school was closed Thursday but sheriff’s deputies walked around the campus behind shuttered gates in the morning and staff members carried classroom items out to their cars.

Shawn Webber, an Oroville city councilmember, said the region was reeling.

“When you see this on the news or nationally and it’s like, those things don’t happen here. Well, yesterday (Wednesday) it happened here,” he said. “It just absolutely violated the peace of our community.”

It was the the latest among dozens of school shootings around the U.S. in recent years, including especially deadly ones in Newtown, Connecticut, Parkland, Florida, and Uvalde, Texas. The shootings have set off fervent debates about gun control and frayed the nerves of parents whose children have grown accustomed to doing active shooter drills in their classrooms.

But the shootings have done little to move the needle on national gun laws. Firearms were the leading cause of death among children in 2020 and 2021, according to KFF, a nonprofit that researches health care issues.

“We know that the close-knit Feather River community will be grieving for a long time, as will the rest of our conference,” said Laurie Trujillo, a spokesperson for the Northern California Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.

A candlelight vigil was scheduled for Friday.

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church is a Christian denomination in which members consider the Bible their only creed and believe that the second coming of Christ is near. The Feather River School has been open since 1965, according to its website.

After the shooting, authorities rushed students to a gymnasium where they stayed until a bus took them off the grounds to the Oroville Church of the Nazarene to be reunited with their families, Honea said.

Travis Marshall, the senior pastor for the Oroville Church of the Nazarene, called the reunification between parents and their children “very moving.”

“Some of the children were incredibly emotional,” he said. “One woman was raising her hands up, praising the Lord” when she found her child.

Dazio reported from Los Angeles. Associated Press journalists Kathy McCormack in Concord, New Hampshire, Hallie Golden in Seattle and Christopher Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

