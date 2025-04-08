Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano spews fountains of lava in latest eruption episode

HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists were bracing for high lava fountains Tuesday during the latest episode of an ongoing eruption of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano.

Lava fountains have reached heights of 1,000 feet (305 meters) during eruptive episodes in recent weeks, drawing visitors to marvel at the fiery glow at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The 17th episode began Monday night, producing “low spatter fountains” 15 to 30 feet (4.5 to 9 meters) high, according to an update from the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory.

“High lava fountains are likely to follow the current low fountaining and lava flows,” the observatory said.

More than 1,200 viewers were watching a USGS livestream of the lava Tuesday morning, which showed spewing bright-red molten rock.

The lava has remained inside the volcano’s summit caldera and within the park, and no residential areas have been threatened.

Kilauea, located on the southeastern part of the Big Island, is one of the world’s most active volcanoes.

Kilauea’s latest eruption began Dec. 23, and has been pausing and resuming since.

