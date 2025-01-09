Here is the schedule for the final day of funeral rites for President Jimmy Carter

WASHINGTON (AP) — Here is Thursday’s schedule for the final day of rites honoring Jimmy Carter, the 39th president, who died Dec. 29. All times are Eastern:

9 a.m. — Carter’s casket departs the U.S. Capitol. The funeral motorcade travels to Washington National Cathedral.

9:30 a.m. — Carter’s motorcade arrives at Washington National Cathedral.

10 a.m. — The Washington funeral begins. Expected speakers include Steve Ford, reading remarks written by his father, former President Gerald Ford, before his death; Ted Mondale, reading remarks from his father, former Vice President Walter Mondale, before his death; former Carter adviser Stu Eizenstat; Jason Carter, one of Jimmy Carter’s sons; and President Joe Biden.

11:15 a.m. — Carter’s remains and his family depart the cathedral for Joint Base Andrews.

11:45 a.m. — They board Special Air Mission 39, the plane that serves as Air Force One when the sitting president is on board.

2 p.m. — Special Air Mission 39 arrives at Lawson Army Airfield at Fort Moore, Georgia. Carter’s remains will be transferred with ceremony to the hearse. Carter and his family then travel to Plains by motorcade.

3:30 p.m. — Motorcade arrives at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains.

3:45 p.m. — An invitation-only funeral at the church begins.

4:45 p.m. — A motorcade takes participants from the church to the Carter residence.

5:20 p.m. — A U.S. Navy missing man formation conducts a flyover in honor of Carter’s naval service and time as commander in chief, followed by a private graveside ceremony and interment.

