Here’s a look at the number of women in military combat roles

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, has been outspoken about his opinion that women should not serve in combat roles.

Here’s a look at how many women are in such military roles, as of the 2024 budget year:

Women serving in special operations

— Navy Special Warfare combat crew: 2

— Air Force special operations: 3

— Green Berets: Fewer than 10

— Completed the Army Ranger course: more than 150

— Total serving in Army Special Operations Command as special forces, civil affairs, psychological operations and helicopter pilots, including in the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment: 260 to 270

Artillery, infantry and armor units

Thousands of women have served or currently are in jobs that until 2015 were male-only.

MARINES:

— Officers in job categories previously restricted to men, including infantry, artillery and combat engineers: Nearly 192

— Enlisted Marine in those jobs: 410

That number has steadily increased since 2018.

ARMY:

— Serving in Army infantry, armor and artillery jobs: Nearly 4,800

— Field artillery roles: More than 2,020

— Infantry: More than 902

— Armor: 864

The number of women in those jobs also has increased over the years.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.