Here’s how to watch Biden’s farewell address from the Oval Office

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver his farewell address to the nation on Wednesday night, a speech designed to highlight his administration’s accomplishments over the past four years. It comes as Israel and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire deal and the return of some hostages, something Biden has been painstakingly working on since the war began.

In a letter made public before his speech, Biden said the nation has emerged from the coronavirus pandemic stronger over the past four years.

“History is in your hands,” he wrote. “The power is in your hands. The idea of America lies in your hands. We just have to keep the faith and remember who we are. We are the United States of America, and there is simply nothing beyond our capacity when we do it together.”

When is the speech?

The speech is set for 8 p.m. Eastern.

Where is Biden speaking?

The president will deliver his final remarks from the Oval Office. In the past, President Barack Obama went to his home in Chicago for his farewell speech. George W. Bush spoke from the East Room. Bill Clinton spoke from the Oval Office. Donald Trump delivered a pre-taped address that was made public Jan. 19, 2021.

What channel is carrying it?

The White House streams much of its live content. Television networks ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, Fox News and possibly CNN, depending on other news, will carry the remarks once he starts speaking.

The Associated Press will offer a livestream at apnews.com.

