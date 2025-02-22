Hospital official says gunman killed after shots were fired at a Pennsylvania hospital

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A hospital official says a gunman has been killed after shots were fired at a hospital in central Pennsylvania. The extend of injuries were unclear. Officials at UPMC Memorial in York said that no patients were injured and that the gunman is dead.

The extent of any other injuries was unclear.

Law enforcement is on premises and is managing the situation, the hospital said.

