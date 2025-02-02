How to watch and stream the Grammy Awards ceremony, red carpet arrivals and interviews

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The 67th annual Grammy Awards are set to recognize some of the most talented performers and biggest hits in pop music on Sunday, with different ways to watch the festivities.

Beyoncé enters as the leading nominee for her acclaimed album, “Cowboy Carter.”

Here is what you need to know about the awards show, including how to watch or stream live and see the stars arrive on the red carpet.

What time do the Grammys start?

The Grammys are really two awards shows in one, spanning much of Sunday.

The premiere ceremony begins at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time, 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will pack dozens of awards and performances into a livestreamed show.

The Grammys telecast, which typically feature less than 10 awards but loads of performances, begins at 8 p.m. EST and will be shown on CBS for free over the air with an antenna.

How do I stream the shows?

The Grammys can be streamed live on Paramount+ if the account also subscribes to Showtime.

The show also will be available through live TV streaming services with CBS in their lineup, including Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV and FuboTV.

Paramount+ subscribers will be able to stream the awards show the day after the ceremony.

The premiere ceremony, hosted by songwriter Justin Tranter, can be streamed at the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and on live.GRAMMY.com.

How can I watch the red carpet?

The Associated Press will stream a four-hour red carpet show with interviews and fashion footage. It will be streamed on YouTube and APNews.com beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern, 12:30 p.m. Pacific.

E! will air a live red carpet show, “Live From E!: Grammys,” beginning at 6 p.m. Eastern.

Who is nominated?

Beyoncé, the most decorated artist in Grammys history, leads all nominees this year with 11.

Post Malone, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Charli XCX follow with seven nominations each. First-time nominees Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan boast six nominations each.

Taylor Swift, who will not perform but will present an award, also is nominated for six awards.

Who are the performers?

Eilish, Roan, Carpenter, Charli XCX, Benson Boone, Doechii, RAYE, Shakira and Teddy Swims are scheduled to perform Sunday.

A tribute to the late, legendary producer Quincy Jones will be led by Will Smith, Stevie Wonder and Janelle Monáe.

For more coverage of this year’s Grammy Awards, visit apnews.com/hub/grammy-awards.

