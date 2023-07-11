‘I could die today’: Casino employee recalls armed heist at trial of Las Vegas police officer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — At the trial of a Las Vegas police officer accused in a trio of casino heists, an employee said Tuesday that she had never been more afraid in her nearly 40-year gaming career than when she came face to face with a robber.

“All I kept thinking in my head was: I could die today,” said Sherry McGrath, who was supervising the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino’s sportsbook the day that authorities said Caleb Rogers stormed the sportsbook while armed with a weapon issued by the police department.

Prosecutors for the federal government are expected to paint Rogers, 35, as a gambling addict whose debts were snowballing when he allegedly stole nearly $165,000 from casinos off the Las Vegas Strip between November 2021 and February 2022.

Dressed in a gray suit with his hair pulled back into a low bun, Rogers showed no emotion Tuesday as McGrath and three more Rio hotel-casino employees described that morning as the “worst” and “scariest” day of their careers.

At the time of the heists, Rogers was employed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department as an active-duty patrol officer. A department spokesperson said last week that Rogers has been on unpaid leave “without police powers,” pending the outcome of the trial, which began Monday and is expected to last through the end of the week.

FILE - This booking photo provided by the Las Vegas Police Department shows Officer Caleb Rogers in Las Vegas, Feb. 27, 2022. A jury trial is set to begin Monday, July 10, 2023, in a federal case accusing the former Las Vegas police officer in three casino heists over a four-month span that netted more than $85,000. (Las Vegas Police Department via AP, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE - The Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Dec. 29, 2016. Jury selection is under way in the trial of Caleb Rogers, a Las Vegas police officer accused of stealing nearly $165,000 in a series of casino heists. Rogers made off with more than $85,000 in the first two robberies between November 2021 and January 2022 at casinos off the Las Vegas Strip while his police colleagues spent months trying to catch the thief. Rogers nearly bagged an additional $79,000 in a third robbery at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in February 2022, but security guards detained him outside following a brief struggle. (Yasmina Chavez/Las Vegas Sun via AP, File) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Yasmina Chavez Previous Next

Rogers’ attorney, Richard Pocker, has said the government’s evidence in the two robberies before the heist at the Rio is weak. He said the FBI and Las Vegas metro police detectives had pressured two people, including Rogers’ brother, into identifying him as the suspect to close out the cases.

In his opening statement Tuesday, Pocker asked the jury to give less weight to what he called “so what?” evidence expected to be presented throughout trial, like the color of the vehicles used in the robberies. These are “minor details which aren’t as conclusive as the government would like,” he said.

On the stand, McGrath said she and her coworker, 63-year-old Priscilla Dougherty, were getting ready to open the sportsbook on the morning of Feb. 27, 2022, when a man in dark clothing jumped behind the counter, announcing he had a gun. She said he grabbed Dougherty by the shoulders “and threw her down” to the floor.

When McGrath crouched over to check on her coworker, the robber told them guarding the casino’s money wasn’t “worth losing your life over.”

To demonstrate for the courtroom how she reacted to the threat, McGrath threw her hands into the air and leaned back into her chair.

“I wouldn’t want to take a chance,” she said. “I’m not gonna question it.”

Prosecutors also played a series of surveillance videos captured by security cameras at the casino that showed the suspect shoveling money into his jacket before climbing back over the sportsbook’s counter and running. In his trail, he left behind a pile of loose bills that had fallen to the casino floor, the videos showed.

Just past the casino’s exit, security guard Touleisu Poutasi tackled the suspect, sending the robber’s hat and a wig he’d been wearing flying off his head. Once on the ground, Poutasi said Tuesday, the suspect reached for a silver revolver holstered to his hip.

“Are you willing to die over this?” Poutasi recalled the suspect yelling as more security guards arrived, piling on top of the robber in a fight for control of the weapon. “I will shoot you!”

None of the security guards were armed when they confronted Rogers, prosecutors said.

When Tommy Baker joined the pile, he said he saw the suspect’s hand on the weapon and finger around the trigger.

Now, in the courtroom, prosecutors were handing Baker the silver revolver that they said Rogers used that morning. On the stand, Baker gripped the barrel of the weapon and showed the jury how he pressed his thumb against the hammer, hoping to keep the gun from going off. Eventually, he said, he was able to peel the revolver away.

Soon after the robbery, Baker began looking for a new job outside of security work. He said he couldn’t stop thinking about how his entire life could have changed in a split-second had he not been able to pry the gun out of the robber’s hand. How he might not have made it home to his family that day. How he had to fight for much more than just the gun during that brief struggle.

He was fighting for his life, he said. “And my coworkers’ lives.”

