Illinois authorities say they are looking for a man after ‘multiple’ shootings in Chicago suburbs

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois authorities warned people Monday to be aware of a man they called “armed and dangerous” after multiple shootings since Sunday in Chicago suburbs.

Joliet Police said in a Facebook post on Monday afternoon that they were investigating “multiple” people found dead and shared the man’s photo and images of a vehicle. Authorities identified the vehicle as a red Toyota Camry.

Earlier Monday, the Will County Sheriff’s Office shared images of the same car via Facebook and said it had been seen at the scenes of two separate shootings Sunday afternoon. The statement says a 28-year-old man was found shot in unincorporated Joliet Township and later died at a hospital Sunday afternoon. Another man, age 42, was found with a gunshot wound at a nearby address in Joliet. The older man’s injuries weren’t life-threatening.

“The victims in these two shootings are not connected to one another in any way,” the sheriff’s office post said. “Both incidents appear to be random in nature.”

Neither department returned messages Monday seeking additional information.

