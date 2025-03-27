In a sudden shakeup, the University of Louisville’s president resigns and her successor is chosen

In a stunning chain of events, the University of Louisville’s president abruptly resigned and her permanent successor was selected by the school’s trustees without the customary national search.

Kim Schatzel’s resignation as president of the Atlantic Coast Conference school took effect immediately, and another top campus executive, Gerry Bradley, was chosen to replace her, the school’s trustees announced Wednesday. Bradley formerly served as the school’s executive vice president and provost.

The school gave no reason for Schatzel’s sudden departure.

“The University of Louisville Board of Trustees thanks Dr. Schatzel for her two years of service, which have seen her build a team that has increased enrollment and retention and grown the university’s reputation as a research powerhouse,” said board chair Diane Medley.

Schatzel arrived at UofL after serving as president of Towson University in Maryland. Schatzel had pledged to make a long-term commitment to UofL, and her selection ended a lengthy search for a successor to Neeli Bendapudi, who left UofL for the top job at Penn State University.

UofL trustees on Wednesday pointed to Bradley’s executive experience, which includes hiring deans, overseeing successful accreditation reaffirmations and fostering the launch of new academic programs.

“We have full confidence in President Bradley and his vision for the university,” Medley said. “UofL’s emphasis on student success, research and innovation and impacting our community will continue and grow. The university is in good hands with Dr. Bradley and his team.”

Bradley had considered jobs elsewhere — which included a high-ranking position at the University of Cincinnati — but said he decided “my heart is at the University of Louisville.” Bradley served two previous stints as interim provost at UofL earlier this decade.

“We have a team in place that can take this university to greater heights,” he said Wednesday. “Our recent successes combined with our rich academic history will help us build a community where all students, faculty and staff have the chance to succeed.”

Last fall, UofL announced its enrollment reached a record high, including its largest-ever first-year class and its best-ever student retention rate.

Schatzel will receive $400,000 from UofL plus an additional $300,000 in monthly installments under terms of her separation, the school said.

