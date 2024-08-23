Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on Friday in Kyiv, where he will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Officials in India and Ukraine say the visit will focus on boosting economic ties and cooperation in defense, science and technology. But analysts say the visit could also be an attempt to have India strike a more neutral stance after what has been seen as a lean toward Russia.

Ukrainian media reported that Modi met with representatives of the Indian diaspora after arriving. The crowd gathered around the Indian prime minister cheering “Modi, Modi, Modi.”

“The Indian community accorded a very warm welcome,” Modi said on the social media platform X.

The chief of Ukraine’s Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, called Modi’s visit “historic” and emphasized Ukraine’s expectation that India could play a role in ending the war between Russia and Ukraine with a “just peace,” referring to Ukraine’s peace formula.

“We respect India as a very big democracy in the world and a powerful country,” Yermak said in an interview with India Today. “But now it’s necessary to say who is the aggressor, who is the victim.”

Before arriving in Ukraine, Modi urged diplomatic efforts to end the war during a visit to Poland on Thursday, pledging India’s support and saying that no conflict can be solved on a battlefield.

Modi’s arrival came a month and a half after Zelenskyy criticized his visit to Moscow in July, when he met with Putin on the day Russian missiles struck across Ukraine, killing scores of people.

Zelenskyy described that meeting as a “huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts.” He also chided Modi for hugging Putin during their meeting.

India has avoided condemning Russia’s invasion and instead has urged Russia and Ukraine to resolve the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

Modi’s visit is the first by an Indian prime minister to Ukraine since the two countries established diplomatic relations over 30 years ago.

