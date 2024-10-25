Indianapolis man is convicted in 2021 shooting deaths of 5 people including a pregnant woman

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis man was convicted of murder Friday in the shooting deaths of five people, including family members and a pregnant woman who was nearly due to give birth, prosecutors said.

A jury deliberated about three hours before finding Raymond Childs III guilty of six counts of murder in the killings, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office said. Childs was also convicted of attempted murder and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a handgun without a license.

His conviction following a 5-day trial came months after a judge declared a mistrial in his first trial after a witness verbally confronted Childs in front of the jury.

Childs, 21, was arrested a day after the January 2021 shooting inside an Indianapolis home. The attack killed Childs’ father, Raymond Childs Jr., 42; his stepmother, Kezzie Childs, 42; the couple’s daughter, Rita Childs, 13; son Elijah Childs, 18; and Elijah’s 19-year-old girlfriend, Kiara Hawkins, who died at a hospital along with her unborn son.

The killings followed an argument over Childs, who was 17 at the time, staying out late, according to court records. Prosecutors said Childs methodically went from room to room, shooting the victims.

Childs’ 15-year-old brother also was shot but survived after fleeing the house to escape the gunfire.

Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Friday in a statement that “what occurred inside that home is as unfathomable today as it was in 2021.” He said the verdict provided “justice for the victims of this horrific crime.”

“It has been an incredibly difficult journey for the family and friends of the six people that we tragically lost,” Mears said. “I am proud of our trial team, law enforcement, and witnesses, whose dedication to our victims didn’t waiver when faced with adversity.”

Child’s sentencing was set for Jan. 7. He faces 40 to 65 years in prison on each of murder count, 20 to 40 years on the attempted murder charge and one to six years on the handgun charge.

A telephone message left Friday for Childs’ attorney seeking comment was not immediately returned.

