Investigators blame 2023 Chicago train crash on brakes and slick tracks

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal investigators say an “aggressive” deceleration, a disabled braking system and slippery tracks are to blame for a 2023 Chicago train crash that left dozens of people injured, according to a report released Wednesday.

A Chicago Transit Authority train heading toward downtown crashed into a slow-moving snow plow that was on the rails on Nov. 16, 2023. Thirty-eight people were hurt, including the train’s operator.

A National Transportation Safety Board report concluded three factors were behind the crash. It noted an “aggressive braking maneuver” when the train was ordered to go from 54 miles per hour (87 kilometers per hour) to zero instead of a gradual deceleration and the CTA’s decision to disable an automatic track brake application. It also noted fallen leaves and a “a black gel-like” material on the rails created slick conditions.

“This substance made the rails slippery and likely aggravated the wheel slide, reducing the train’s braking performance and contributing to the severity of the collision,” the report said.

Investigators previously noted the driver had alcohol in his system but said that wasn’t a factor in the crash. According to Wednesday’s report, the train driver responded “quickly and appropriately.”

CTA officials said the agency cooperated in the investigation and a number of “proactive and precautionary measures” have been put in place making the rail system safe, according to a statement late Wednesday.

This story has been updated to correct that a quick reduction in the train’s speed was a factor in the crash, not a high speed limit.

