Iowa Senate OKs bill removing gender identity protections, sending change to the House

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Iowa Senate approved a bill Thursday that will strip gender identity protections from the state’s civil rights code, sending the proposal to the Iowa House for possible final approval.

The Senate’s passage came only about a week after the bill was introduced. It raced through the legislative process despite opposition from LGBTQ+ advocates who repeatedly rallied at the Capitol. The House is expected to approve the bill later Thursday, sending it to Gov. Kim Reynolds, who has been supportive of efforts to limit gender identity protections.

The bill changes Iowa’s civil rights law, which now protects against discrimination based on race, color, creed, gender identity, sex, sexual orientation, religion, national origin or disability status.

Sexual orientation and gender identity were not originally included in the state’s Civil Rights Act of 1965. They were added by the Democratic-controlled Legislature in 2007, also with the support of about a dozen Republicans across the two chambers.

The current bill’s supporters say that was a mistake. They argue that it incorrectly codified the idea that people can transition to another gender and granted transgender women access to spaces such as bathrooms, locker rooms and sports teams that should be protected for people who were assigned female at birth.

Lawmakers are present to vote on a bill that would strip the state civil rights code of protections based on gender identity, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charlie Neibergall

The Iowa bill would be the first legislative action removing explicit nondiscrimination protections based on gender identity, said Logan Casey, director of policy research at the Movement Advancement Project.

The vote came after opponents of the bill filed into the Capitol rotunda with signs and rainbow flags to rally before, during and after a 90-minute public hearing in the House, shouting, “No hate in our state!” There was a heavy police presence, with state troopers stationed around the rotunda and hearing room.

Of the 167 people who signed up to testify at the public hearing, all but 24 were opposed to the bill. Each time a person who had spoken opened the hearing room door to leave, the roar of protesters outside filled the room, forcing repeated pauses.

To avoid delays, state troopers blocked off the hallway outside the room, creating a “natural buffer,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Stephan Bayens. The move was intended to allow the public hearing to proceed while also protecting First Amendment rights to demonstrate, Bayens said.

Iowa Republicans say their changes are intended to reinforce the state’s ban on sports participation and public bathroom access for transgender students. If approved, the bill would go to Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, who signed those policies into law. A spokesperson for Reynolds declined to comment on whether she would sign the bill.

V Fixmer-Oraiz, a county supervisor in eastern Johnson County, was the first to testify against the bill. A trans Iowan, they said they have faced their “fair share of discrimination” already and worried that the bill will expose trans Iowans to even more.

“Is it not the role of government to affirm rather than to deny law-abiding citizens their inalienable rights?” Fixmer-Oraiz said. “The people of Iowa deserve better.”

Among those speaking in support of the bill was Shellie Flockhart of Dallas Center, who said she is in favor as a woman and a mother, a “defender of women’s rights” and someone “who believes in the truth of God’s creation.”

“Identity does not change biology,” Flockhart said.

About half of U.S. states include gender identity in their civil rights code to protect against discrimination in housing and public places, such as stores or restaurants, according to the Movement Advancement Project, an LGBTQ+ rights think tank. Some additional states do not explicitly protect against such discrimination but it is included in legal interpretations of statutes.

Iowa’s Supreme Court has expressly rejected the argument that discrimination based on sex includes discrimination based on gender identity.

Several Republican-led legislatures are also pushing to enact more laws this year creating legal definitions of male and female based on the reproductive organs at birth following an executive order from President Donald Trump.

Trump also signed orders laying the groundwork for banning transgender people from military service and keeping transgender girls and women out of girls and women’s sports competitions, among other things. Most of the policies are being challenged in court.

Associated Press writer Jeff Amy in Atlanta contributed to this report.

