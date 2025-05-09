Iran and US to meet in Oman for more talks on Tehran’s advancing nuclear program

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran and the United States will meet again this weekend for talks over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the talks Sunday would again be held in Oman, which has mediated three previous rounds of negotiations.

Araghchi will meet with U.S. Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff, said a person familiar with his travel who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the closed-door negotiations. The person said there would be indirect and direct talks between the envoys.

Oman did not immediately acknowledge the talks, which will come ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates next week.

Trump has imposed new sanctions on Iran as part of his “maximum pressure” campaign targeting the country. He has repeatedly suggested military action against Iran remains a possibility, while emphasizing he still believed a new deal could be reached after writing a letter to Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iranian officials increasingly have threatened they could pursue a nuclear weapon.

