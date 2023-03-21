Japan’s Kishida heading to Ukraine for talks with Zelenskyy

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is heading to Kyiv early Tuesday for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Japan’s public television NHK showed Kishida riding a train from Poland heading to Kyiv. Kishida’s surprise trip to Ukraine comes just hours after he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Kishida, who is to chair the Group of Seven summit in May, is the only G-7 leader who hasn’t visited Ukraine and was under pressure to do so at home.

Japan has been in step with other G-7 nations in sanctioning Russia and supporting Ukraine over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida is expected to offer continuing support for Ukraine when he meets with Zelenskyy.

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, talk before their delegation level meeting in New Delhi, India, Monday, March 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manish Swarup Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, left and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, shake hands after making press statements following their meeting in New Delhi, India, Monday, March 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Manish Swarup Previous Next

