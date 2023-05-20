Jimmy Butler scores 27, Miami beats Boston 111-105 to take 2-0 lead in East finals

BOSTON (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 27 points, hitting a pair of buckets to give the Heat the lead after they erased a double-digit, fourth-quarter deficit and Miami beat Boston 111-105 on Friday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference finals.

Bam Adebayo had 22 points, 17 rebounds and nine assists, and Caleb Martin came off the bench to score 25 points for eighth-seeded Miami, which won twice in Boston to earn a chance to complete the sweep at home.

Game 3 is Sunday.

Jayson Tatum had 34 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists for Boston. But the Celtics star went 0 for 3 with two turnovers in the fourth quarter, when Boston blew an 89-77 lead en route to a second home loss in three nights. Jaylen Brown scored 16 points on 7-for-23 shooting; he went 1 for 5 with a turnover in the final quarter, when Miami outscored Boston 36-22.

The Celtics led by 11 in the third quarter and made it a dozen early in the fourth. It was a 96-87 Boston lead when Butler scored, going forehead-to-forehead with Grant Williams before hitting the free throw to complete the three-point play.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) shoots against Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) and forward Kevin Love (42) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference final in Boston, Friday, May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates with guard Malcolm Brogdon (13) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat in Boston, Friday, May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Dwyer Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart, top, fouls Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals in Boston, Friday, May 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Charles Krupa Previous Next

Butler sneered at Williams’ attempt to get him off his game with words, and after Tatum missed from long distance, Butler drove to the basket to make it a four-point game.

Miami erased it.

Miami trailed 98-96 when Butler was called for an offensive foul, kicking Marcus Smart after landing on a missed 3-pointer.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra challenged, but lost.

Butler responded.

He made a 17-footer to tie it 100-all, and then a short fadeaway to give Miami the lead. After Max Strus made one of two free throws, Adebayo scored on a putback dunk to make it 105-100 with less than a minute to play.

Boston used a 21-2 run to turn an eight-point, first-quarter deficit into an 11-point lead.

TIP-INS

Brown was 1 for 7 in the first quarter, when Tatum scored 12. Derrick White, who made a single 3-pointer, was the only player other than Tatum who scored more than 2 points in the first. … Adebayo and Butler each grabbed five rebounds in the first quarter. … Lowry and Grant Williams did a little shoving after Williams fouled Adebayo with nine minutes left in the second quarter, with no repercussions.

