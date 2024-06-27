Judge in Trump classified docs case denies defense request for a hearing to challenge search warrant

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case of former President Donald Trump rejected Thursday a defense request for a hearing to argue that the Justice Department provided false and misleading information to obtain a warrant to search his Florida estate two years ago.

But U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon agreed to hold a hearing on a Trump team claim that prosecutors improperly pierced attorney-client privilege during the investigation into Trump’s retention of boxes of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago after he left the White House in 2021.

The order amounts to a mixed result for both sides and ensures further delays in a criminal case that has already been snarled by significant postponements.

