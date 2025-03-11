Judge weighing dismissal of NYC mayor’s case cancels hearing, suggesting a ruling could be near

NEW YORK (AP) — The judge weighing the Justice Department’s request to dismiss corruption charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams has canceled a hearing scheduled for Friday, indicating a ruling could be imminent.

In a written order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Dale E. Ho said he has reviewed filings from the parties and a court-appointed legal expert, all of whom favor dismissal, and “does not at this time believe that oral argument is necessary.”

The only disagreement among the parties and the expert, former U.S. Solicitor General Paul Clement, appeared to be whether a dismissal should be permanent.

The Justice Department is seeking the option to refile the case after the November mayoral election.

Clement recommended that Ho prevent the charges from being refiled — known in legal parlance as dismissal with prejudice — so they don’t hang over Adams “like the proverbial Sword of Damocles.” Adams’ lawyers have also asked for a permanent dismissal.

The mayor, who is up for reelection this year, had pleaded not guilty to bribery and other charges. A 2024 indictment accused him of accepting illegal campaign contributions and travel discounts from a Turkish official and others — and returning the favors by, among other things, helping Turkey get a consulate open without passing a fire inspection.

The case, brought during the Biden administration, was on track for an April trial until President Donald Trump’s Justice Department moved last month to drop it, arguing that the case was interfering with the mayor’s ability to aid the president’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

After an extraordinary hearing where Adams’ lawyer and a top Justice Department official argued for ending the case, Ho canceled the trial and appointed Clement to assist him in deciding what to do.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.