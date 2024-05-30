GUILTY! Former President Trump found guilty of all counts
Live updates: Jury has reached a decision in Trump’s hush money trial
The jury in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial resumed deliberations Thursday after revisiting portions of the judge’s instructions and rehearing testimony from multiple key witnesses about the alleged scheme at the heart of the history-making case.
The jury in Donald Trump’s hush money trial has reached a verdict, signaling a highly anticipated culmination of the first criminal case against a former American president.
The verdict from the 12-person jury is expected to be delivered later Thursday in the Manhattan courtroom where prosecutors spent weeks presenting allegations that Trump participated in a hush money scheme aimed at suppressing stories he feared could be harmful to his 2016 presidential campaign.
Here’s what to know:
- How do deliberations work?: Jury discussions are happening in secret, in a room reserved specifically for jurors and in a process that’s intentionally opaque.
- What is this case about?: Prosecutors say that Donald Trump and his allies conspired to stifle potentially embarrassing stories during the 2016 presidential campaign through hush money payments, including to porn actor Stormy Daniels.
- Have a question about Trump’s hush money trial?: Ask AP reporters.
1 min ago
The “hurry up and wait” beat of deliberations has given way to anticipatory tension — and some surprise. The jury transmitted the news that it reached a verdict by note to Judge Juan M. Merchan at 4:20 p.m., just a few minutes after he’d announced to the courtroom — minus the jury — that court would adjourn at 4:30 p.m. barring a verdict. Merchan said his plan was to allow jurors to keep working until that time and then send them home to start fresh on Friday.
Moments later, that plan went out the window and the verdict will be read in court soon.
9 min ago
“We the jury have a verdict. We would like an extra 30 minutes to fill out forms,” read the note.
New York state law doesn’t allow it in criminal cases, or at least that’s been the court’s position for decades now.
The counterintuitive restriction stems from a 1987 decision in People vs. Owens, said Sarah Krissoff, a white-collar defense lawyer and former federal prosecutor in New York.
In that drug-related case, an appeals court ruled the jury should not have received part of the jury instructions in writing because defense lawyers had objected.
While the ruling itself was narrow, New York judges have interpreted it broadly out of fear it could lead to a conviction being overturned.
There is some recent precedent for jurors getting a copy if both sides in a case consent and the judge agrees, but, as a practical matter, judges have generally erred on the side of caution, Krissoff said.
It’s a different story in the federal courts, where jurors are generally sent into deliberations with copies of the court’s instructions as well as the verdict sheet, she added.
With a paper copy unavailable, Trump’s jury paused its deliberations to request that specific portions of the instructions be reread aloud to them in court.
“The issue is that it takes longer for a jury to deliberate and discourages them from asking for these readbacks because the process takes so long,” Krissoff said.
“It’s very hard to fit the facts in the law if you don’t have the law in front of you,” she continued. “Law is complicated, and if you don’t have the charge in front of you, it’s very daunting.”