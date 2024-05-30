GUILTY! Former President Trump found guilty of all counts

The jury in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial resumed deliberations Thursday after revisiting portions of the judge’s instructions and rehearing testimony from multiple key witnesses about the alleged scheme at the heart of the history-making case.

A last-minute change of plans

The “hurry up and wait” beat of deliberations has given way to anticipatory tension — and some surprise. The jury transmitted the news that it reached a verdict by note to Judge Juan M. Merchan at 4:20 p.m., just a few minutes after he’d announced to the courtroom — minus the jury — that court would adjourn at 4:30 p.m. barring a verdict. Merchan said his plan was to allow jurors to keep working until that time and then send them home to start fresh on Friday. Moments later, that plan went out the window and the verdict will be read in court soon.

3 min ago

District Attorney Alvin Bragg has entered the courtroom and is sitting with aides in the gallery awaiting the verdict

7 min ago

Trump is now sitting with his arms folded across his chest as he awaits the reading of the verdict

9 min ago

The jury sent Judge Merchan a note signed at 4:20 p.m.

“We the jury have a verdict. We would like an extra 30 minutes to fill out forms,” read the note.

14 min ago

16 min ago

