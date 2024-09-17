Kentucky deputy killed in exchange of gunfire with suspect, sheriff says

RUSSELL SPRINGS, Ky. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy was fatally shot while pursuing a suspect who had fled on foot in south central Kentucky, police said.

Russell County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Phipps was assisting state police in looking for a man Monday evening when gunfire was exchanged, Russell County Sheriff Derek Polston said in a social media post Tuesday.

Phipps was shot and later died at a hospital, Polston said. The sheriff said the suspect also died from gunshot wounds.

“Deputy Phipps died a hero, doing what he liked, protecting and serving Russell County,” Polston said.

Phipps had been with the sheriff’s department for three years.

Polston said state police were investigating the shooting, which occurred in the city of Russell Springs. No information was given on the investigation that led to the pursuit and shooting.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in a social media post Tuesday asked “all of Kentucky to join us in praying for his family, fellow law enforcement officers and the entire Russell County community.”

