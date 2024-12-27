Kenya human rights groups raise concerns over abductions of government critics

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights has raised concerns over the rising number of government critics who were apparently abducted as four people were reported missing over the weekend, bringing the total number of abductions to 82 since the anti-government protests in June.

Four social media users went missing after they shared AI-generated images of President William Ruto that were deemed offensive by supporters of the government.

The rights commission on Thursday warned that Kenya was heading back to the “dark days” of disappearance of government critics. The abduction and torture of the opposition was common under the administration of the late President Daniel Moi.

“We wish to remind the NPS (police) of its role in securing Kenyans from such violent acts, particularly noting that these abductions are happening in broad daylight, with some of them being captured on CCTV but still no arrests are taking place,” commission chairperson Roselyne Odede said.

Rights groups allege the country’s police force is behind the abductions by human rights groups – have denied involvement and said they were investigating the disappearances.

A joint statement by 21 human rights groups issued on Wednesday urged police to hold those responsible for the abductions accountable.

“Any failure to act sets a dangerous precedent and will embolden further violations of human rights,” the statement read.

In October, nine European envoys raised concerns over enforced disappearances and urged Ruto to ensure justice.

The envoys spoke after four Turkish nationals were abducted from Kenya and repatriated despite registering with the U.N as asylum seekers, citing threats to their lives back home.

Kenya was among several African countries elected to the U.N human rights council on Oct. 9.

