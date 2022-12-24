Kurds, anti-racism groups gather after deadly Paris shooting

PARIS (AP) — Kurdish activists, left-wing politicians and anti-racism groups demonstrated Saturday in Paris after three people were killed at a Kurdish cultural center in an attack that prosecutors say was racially motivated.

The shooting in a bustling neighborhood of central Paris also wounded three people, and stirred up concerns about hate crimes against minority groups at a time when far-right voices have gained prominence in France and around Europe in recent years.

The suspected attacker was wounded and is in custody. He is a 69-year-old Parisian who was charged last year with attacking migrants and was released earlier this month. He is facing potential charges of murder and attempted murder with a racist motive, the Paris prosecutor’s office said Saturday.

Thousands gathered Saturday at the Place de la Republique in eastern Paris, waving a colorful spectrum of flags representing Kurdish rights groups, political parties and other causes. The gathering was largely peaceful, though some youths threw projectiles and skirmished with police firing tear gas. Some protesters shouted slogans against the Turkish government.

Most demonstrators were ethnic Kurds of varying generations who came together to mourn the three people who were killed, share concerns that they don’t feel safe, and ask how could this kind of attack happen in the center of Paris.

A members of Kurdish community waves the Kurdish communist flags next to a barricade on fire at the crime scene where a shooting took place in Paris, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Skirmishes erupted in the neighbourhood a few hours after the shooting, as members of the Kurdish community shouted slogans against the Turkish government, and police fired tear gas to disperse an increasingly agitated crowd. A shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural center in Paris Friday left three people dead and three others wounded. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lewis Joly From left to right, members of the Kurdish community David Andic, Agit Polat lawyer of the Kurdish Democratic Counsel in France and Berivan Firat attend a media conference near the crime scene where the shooting took place in Paris, Friday, Dec. 24, 2022. A shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural center in Paris Friday left three people dead and three others wounded, authorities said. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lewis Joly Police investigate at the scene where a shooting took place in Paris, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. A shooting targeting a Kurdish cultural center in a bustling Paris neighbourhood Friday left three people dead and three others wounded, authorities said. A 69-year-old suspect was wounded and arrested.. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lewis Joly Previous Next

The shooting shook the Kurdish community in the French capital and put police on extra alert for the Christmas weekend.

The Paris police chief met Saturday with members of the Kurdish community to try to allay their fears ahead of Saturday’s rally.

France’s Interior Ministry reported a 13% rise in race-related crimes or other violations in 2021 over 2019, after an 11% rise from 2018 to 2019. The ministry did not include 2020 in its statistics because of successive pandemic lockdowns that year. It said a disproportionate number of such crimes target people of African descent, and also cited hundreds of attacks based on religion.

Friday’s attack took place at the cultural center and a nearby Kurdish restaurant and Kurdish hair salon. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said the suspect was clearly targeting foreigners, and had acted alone and was not officially affiliated with any extreme-right or other radical movements. The suspect had past convictions for illegal arms possession and armed violence.

Kurdish activists said they had recently been warned by police of threats to Kurdish targets.

In 2013, three women Kurdish activists, including Sakine Cansiz, a founder of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, were found shot dead at a Kurdish center in Paris.

Turkey’s army has been battling against Kurdish militants affiliated with the banned PKK in southeast Turkey as well as in northern Iraq. Turkey’s military also recently launched a series of air and artillery strikes against Syrian Kurdish militant targets in northern Syria.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.