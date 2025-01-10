Largest health care strike in Oregon history begins as thousands picket Providence hospitals

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Some 5,000 hospital health care workers walked off the job Friday as they picketed all eight Providence hospitals in Oregon, in what the state health workers union described as the largest health care strike in Oregon history — and the first to involve doctors.

Most of those participating in the open-ended strike are nurses. But in a rare move, dozens of doctors at a Portland hospital and at six women’s health clinics are also partaking, making it the state’s first physicians strike, according to the Oregon Nurses Association union.

The strike came after more than a year of negotiations failed to produce an agreement over staffing levels, pay and benefits.

The union has described “chronic understaffing” as detrimental to patient care, and has called for its members to have reduced caseloads, increased wages and improved benefits. Providence says it has made offers for pay raises and been “fully committed” to reaching an agreement.

Providence said it expected up to 70 doctors to strike at Providence St. Vincent in Portland, including hospitalists, obstetrics hospitalists who provide care for pregnant women and palliative care physicians working with patients with serious illness or injury. It added that surgeons and emergency doctors were not on strike.

In anticipation of the strike, Providence said Monday that it would start limiting admissions and capping the number of patients at the Portland hospital.

“We will defer or reschedule procedures requiring hospitalist support as needed, and we anticipate longer delays in our emergency department and more ambulance divert,” Raymond Moreno, chief medical officer at the hospital, said in a Monday news release.

Multiple Oregon lawmakers have expressed support for the health care workers on strike.

“The hard-working nurses, doctors and staff on strike today at Providence deserve a workplace that treats them like the health care heroes they are,” U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden said Friday on X, formerly Twitter.

Providence said Friday that temporary replacement workers are now taking care of patients at its eight Oregon hospitals.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.