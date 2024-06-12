Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband pleads guilty to reckless endangerment after altercations with family

RIFLE, Colo. (AP) — The ex-husband of U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment Wednesday after separate altercations with his ex-wife at a local restaurant and their son at home earlier this year, according to online court documents.

A January argument between the congresswoman and Jayson Boebert at a restaurant that allegedly got out of control led to charges against Jayson Boebert for disorderly conduct, trespassing and obstruction of a peace officer, court documents show. Those charges were dismissed as part of a plea deal, according to the online records.

Days later, Jayson Boebert allegedly got into the physical fight with his son, leading to the reckless endangerment charge Jayson Boebert pleaded guilty to along with three other charges — prohibited use of a weapon, harassment and third-degree assault — that were dismissed as part of the plea, court documents show.

Jayson Boebert will serve six months of unsupervised probation, according to court documents. He did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

