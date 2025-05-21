Lights, video, confrontation — Trump’s meeting with South African leader takes dramatic turn

WASHINGTON (AP) — “Turn the lights down,” President Donald Trump said. It was showtime in the Oval Office.

Sitting next to him was South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was visiting in hopes of reaching new agreements on trade. But Trump wanted to talk about baseless allegations that white farmers in his country were being systematically singled out for persecution and murder.

He directed everyone’s attention to a television that had been wheeled into the room, and a video began to play.

Even for a president who has transformed the Oval Office from a diplomatic venue into a gladiatorial arena, it was an extraordinary scene. Trump stared at the screen while Ramaphosa looked away. For roughly four minutes, the video showed Black politicians — none part of Ramaphosa’s government or political party — using anti-apartheid chants about attacking white South Africans.

The politicians have said their comments aren’t meant to be taken literally; conservative media use them to advance widely rejected claims that there’s a genocide underway in South Africa.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa listens as he meets with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Evan Vucci

The video ended with footage of rows of white crosses, which Trump said represented slain white farmers.

“It’s a terrible sight. I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said.

Ramaphosa sounded skeptical.

“I’d like to know where that is,” he said. “Because this I’ve never seen.”

The confrontation echoed Trump’s explosive meeting in the Oval Office with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy almost three months ago, but this one did not devolve into acrimony. While Zelenskyy and Trump ended up arguing in full view of the news media, what unfolded on Wednesday was a delicate dance between two leaders who had clearly prepared for the encounter.

Trump had more than just the video. He also shuffled through a stack of papers that he said were printouts of reports about attacks on white farmers.

“Death. Death. Horrible death” Trump said. His administration has welcomed dozens of Afrikaners to the U.S. as refugees, saying they face discrimination and violence at home.

Ramaphosa rejected allegations of genocide in South Africa, which has a painful history with race. Once an apartheid country, it was ruled by a white minority known as Afrikaners. The system of racist oppression ended three decades ago, and some tension remains despite largely successful efforts at reconciliation.

But instead of pushing back on Trump by himself, Ramaphosa encouraged Trump to listen to other members of his delegation, including pro golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen.

The golf-obsessed U.S. president seemed impressed.

“They’re champions,” Trump said. “I respect champions.”

Also, there was Johann Rupert, an Afrikaner and luxury goods tycoon who is South Africa’s richest person.

“We have too many deaths. And it’s across the board. It’s not only white farmers,” Rupert said.

He added that “we need Starlink at every local police station,” referencing a satellite internet service created by Elon Musk, the South African-born billionaire standing on the other side of the room. Musk has been advising Trump, and he’s claimed that he can’t get a license to operate in South Africa because he’s white.

Rupert gave a nod to some shared history with Trump to emphasize his country’s potential.

“You and I lived in New York in the 70s. We never thought that New York could be what it became,” he said. He said he was so confident in South Africa’s future that he was building cottages for his grandchildren on a farm, and “I often go to bed without locking the door.”

The meeting’s focus on South Africa was briefly interrupted when Trump was asked about the Pentagon formally accepting a donated Boeing 747 from Qatar, which the president plans to use as Air Force One.

Trump lashed out at the reporter, saying he was merely trying to distract from the issues involving white farmers.

Ramaphosa found humor in the moment.

“I wish I had a plane to give you,” he said

“I wish you did,” Trump responded. “I would take it.”

Speaking to reporters after leaving the White House, Ramaphosa said he was pleased with the meeting.

“You wanted to see drama and something really big happening,” he said. “And I’m sorry that we disappointed you somewhat when it comes to that.”

One of the journalists disagreed.

“I don’t know what constitutes drama in your book, but that was very dramatic for me, and for everybody else in the room,” he said. “That was a dramatic Oval Office meeting.”

