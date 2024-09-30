Lindor homer sends Mets to playoffs with 8-7 win over Braves, who need victory in twin-bill 2nd game

ATLANTA (AP) — The Mets are headed to the postseason after Francisco Lindor’s two-run homer in the ninth capped a wild back-and-forth over the final two innings, giving New York an 8-7 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Monday in the opener of a makeup doubleheader squeezed in before the start of the playoffs.

Atlanta would also earn a wild-card berth by winning the second game, which would eliminate Arizona. If the Mets sweep, the Diamondbacks would get in at the Braves’ expense.

The Braves led 3-0 heading to the eighth behind rookie starter Spencer Schwellenbach, but that was long forgotten by the end of this thriller.

New York went ahead with a six-run eighth, capped by Brandon Nimmo’s two-run homer. The Braves surged back ahead with four runs in the bottom half, with Ozzie Albies delivering a bases-loaded double with two outs for a 7-6 lead.

The Mets weren’t finished. Starling Marte singled with one out off Pierce Johnson (7-5) and Lindor delivered his 33rd homer, a drive into the Braves bullpen in right-center.

“It’s not the end of the road for us but gosh, dang, does it feel good,” Nimmo said.

Edwin Díaz (6-4) earned the win with a season high 40 pitches despite giving up Albies’ go-ahead hit, which came after the Mets closer failed to cover first on a play that allowed Jarred Kelenic to reach on a two-out infield hit.

Díaz demanded to return to the mound for the ninth.

“I don’t care what you say, I’m going back out,” he recalled telling manager Carlos Mendoza.

The Braves had the potential tying run at second in the ninth, but Díaz struck out Ramón Laureano and retired Travis d’Arnaud on a grounder to shortstop.

Díaz slammed his glove to the ground and the Mets celebrated briefly behind the mound after becoming baseball’s latest playoff team.

New York had to hold off on a full-fledged celebration of its 11th postseason berth in 63 seasons, its first since 2022. There was one last game to play in the 2024 regular season.

Albies, a switch-hitter who can only bat right-handed while dealing with lingering pain from a wrist injury, hit a two-run homer in the third and a bases-clearing double off the base of the wall in the eighth. Ramón Laureano also homered for the Braves.

After managing just three singles through the first seven innings against Schwellenbach, the Mets offense came to life in the eighth.

Schwellenbach was lifted after Tyrone Taylor’s leadoff double. Joe Jiménez didn’t retire anyone, giving up three straight hits that pulled the Mets to 3-2.

Atlanta then turned to closer Raisel Iglesias, but he gave up a tying single to Jose Iglesias, a sacrifice fly to Mark Vientos and Nimmo’s 23rd homer into the right-field seats.

The unusual twin bill was required after two games were washed out last week as Hurricane Helene wreaked destruction across the southeastern U.S.

The Braves could’ve clinched their seventh straight postseason appearance on Sunday, but a loss to the Kansas City Royals left them tied with the Mets at 88-72. Arizona finished the regular season 89-73.

For a brief moment in the bottom of the sixth, it looked like the season might be extended a bit longer. Rain began falling at Truist Park, sending the crowd scrambling for cover. But it was never hard enough to halt play, a far cry from the torrential downpour that struck the Atlanta area last week. The skies brightened an inning later as the fans returned to their seats.

Atlanta hac been holding back Chris Sale since his scheduled start last week was rained out. Turns out, he’s injured. The NL Cy Young Award favorite was scratched from the second game start and replaced by journeyman Grant Holmes (2-1, 3.78). New York had tentatively set Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91) to start the second game of the doubleheader, but he was pushed back to the Wild Card Series and Joey Lucchesi (0-1. 10.38) was brought up from the minors for his second start this season.

