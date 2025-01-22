Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn agrees to terms with Jets to be head coach, AP source says

The New York Jets and Aaron Glenn agreed to terms on making the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator their head coach on Wednesday, according to a person with knowledge of the hiring.

Glenn, who oversaw the Lions’ defense the past four years, beat out 15 other candidates for the job as the Jets went through an extensive search to find their next coach.

And they ended up choosing one of their former players — a first-round draft pick in 1994 who now gets the chance to try to turn around the fortunes of the franchise 31 years later as its coach.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not yet announced the hiring. ESPN first reported that Glenn agreed to coach the Jets.

The 52-year-old, who turned Detroit’s defense into one of the best in the league, has been one of the most sought candidates during the NFL’s past two hiring cycles. He interviewed with Washington, Atlanta, Tennessee and the Los Angeles Chargers last year, and he met with the Jets, Jacksonville, Las Vegas and Chicago this year.

Glenn spoke with the Jets during a video call on Jan. 9 and then interviewed in person Tuesday.

The Jets also interviewed Brian Flores, Jeff Hafley, Vance Joseph, Mike Locksley, Josh McCown, Matt Nagy, Ron Rivera, Darren Rizzi, Rex Ryan, Bobby Slowik, Arthur Smith, Steve Spagnuolo, Jeff Ulbrich, Mike Vrabel and Joe Whitt Jr. for the job.

But only Glenn received a second interview. And New York didn’t need to think twice about talking to anyone else again.

Glenn would become the third Black head coach in the franchise’s history, joining Herm Edwards and Todd Bowles. He’s also the first Black coach to be hired to lead an NFL team during this year’s hiring cycle.

The Jets also are going through a lengthy search for a general manager, and Washington assistant general manager Lance Newmark also was at the team’s facility Tuesday.

Newmark, one of 15 candidates to interview for the GM job, was the first to get a second meeting with the Jets — like Glenn — but hasn’t agreed to a deal.

Glenn and the new GM will be tasked with trying to revamp a franchise that has the NFL’s longest active playoff drought at 14 seasons.

Glenn played eight seasons with New York and was selected as one of the cornerbacks on the franchise’s All-Time Four Decade team in 2003.

He later had stints with Houston, Dallas, Jacksonville and New Orleans and finished his career with 41 interceptions, including six returned for touchdowns, and made the Pro Bowl three times.

After his 15-year playing career, Glenn had a stint as the general manager for the Houston Stallions of the Lone Star Football League in 2012 before coming back to the Jets as a personnel scout later that year. He served as Cleveland’s assistant defensive backs coach from 2014 to 2015 before being hired for the same position in New Orleans. After five seasons with the Saints, he was hired by the Lions as defensive coordinator in 2021.

Joe Namath, the quarterback who led the Jets to their only Super Bowl victory, in 1969, was pleased with the hiring of Glenn.

“I’m hoping all @nyjets fans are as thrilled as my family and I are that Aaron Glenn is our new Head Coach,” Namath wrote on X shortly after the news broke. “I wish the season would start next week!”

The Lions, who lost to Washington last Saturday in the NFC divisional round, now have lost both of their coordinators with Glenn joining the Jets and offensive guru Ben Johnson hired by the Bears.

Glenn would become the sixth first-time full-time head coach to be hired by the Jets since the end of the 2000 season. He joins Edwards, Eric Mangini, Rex Ryan, Bowles and Robert Saleh. All had defensive backgrounds, with the lone coaching hire by New York during that span with an offensive background being Adam Gase in 2019.

Jets owner Woody Johnson hired The 33rd Team, a football media, analytics and consulting group founded by former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum, to assist them in November. Tannenbaum and former Dolphins and Vikings GM Rick Spielman have been helping Johnson identify and vet coach and GM candidates and coordinate interviews.

The team will now turn its attention to bringing in a new front-office leader to replace Joe Douglas, who was fired by the Jets with the team en route to a disappointing 5-12 season. Saleh was fired after a 2-3 start and New York went 3-9 under interim coach Jeff Ulbrich, who was hired as Atlanta’s defensive coordinator.

The major tasks for Glenn and the eventual new GM will be trying to build a roster that returns the Jets to the playoffs after a long absence and determining whether the franchise will have quarterback Aaron Rodgers back next season — if he still wants to play — and possibly beyond.

The 41-year-old four-time MVP, who’s the fifth player in NFL history to throw 500 touchdown passes in the regular season, has one year of nonguaranteed money left on his contract with the Jets.

New York also will have to make a decision on wide receiver Davante Adams, who’s scheduled to make $35.64 million in each of the next two years. The Jets also have several key players scheduled to be free agents, including linebacker Jamien Sherwood, cornerback D.J. Reed and tight end Tyler Conklin.

