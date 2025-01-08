Los Angeles County fire chief says more than 1,000 structures destroyed by wildfires, two people killed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fierce wildfires are raging in the Los Angeles area, fueled by powerful Santa Ana winds, sending residents fleeing from burning homes through flames, ferocious winds and towering clouds of smoke. Thousands of firefighters were battling at least three separate blazes, from the Pacific Coast inland to Pasadena.

The Los Angeles County fire chief says wildfires destroyed more than 1,000 structures and two people were killed.