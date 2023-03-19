Los Angeles TV meteorologist says she’s OK after fainting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A TV meteorologist in Los Angeles was recovering Sunday after fainting on the air during a weekend newscast.

Alissa Carlson was starting her forecast Saturday on CBS Los Angeles when she suddenly slumped onto the desk and then collapsed to the floor.

News co-anchor Rachel Kim exclaimed “Oh!” and the broadcast cut to a commercial break.

“Our team jumped in to help and comfort her while waiting for medical help to arrive,” CBS LA said in a statement. “Alissa is now recovering and posting on social media.”

In a post on Facebook, Carlson thanked viewers for “all the texts, calls, and well wishes.”

“I am going to be ok!” she wrote.

The news station and Carlson did not disclose any details about why she fainted.

The meteorologist will be back on the air “as soon as she’s well enough to return,” CBS LA said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.