Mail delivery suspended in Kansas neighborhood after 2 men attack postal carrier

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Mail delivery has been suspended in a neighborhood in Kansas after two men assaulted a postal carrier who used pepper spray to stop large dogs from chasing him.

Residents of the 41 affected addresses in Wichita now have to pick up their mail at the nearest post office, said Paul Shade, a spokesperson and inspector for the U.S. Postal Service.

Police responded Sept. 21 to a battery call and found that the carrier had facial injuries, police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo said.

The worker was chased by two dogs while delivering mail. After using pepper spray, he rushed back to his vehicle but then was followed for blocks by two men who assaulted him, Shade said.

“Thankfully, our carrier is going to be OK,” Shade said.

Police are looking for the men, and no arrests have been made. The mail stoppage will be in place until the situation is resolved, Shade said.

