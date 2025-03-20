Man charged in daylong Memphis shooting rampage is no longer serving as his own lawyer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man who faces the death penalty if convicted of killing three people in a daylong series of shootings in 2022 has changed course and decided not to serve as his own lawyer in the case.

Ezekiel Kelly briefly appeared in court Thursday with his court-appointed lawyer, weeks after he told a judge that he wanted to represent himself in the Memphis shootings that also wounded three people. The September 2022 shootings, which were livestreamed on social media, led to a citywide shelter-in-place order and a frantic manhunt.

Kelly, 22, had made the unusual request to represent himself about six months before his trial, which is scheduled for July 14. His court-appointed lawyers had been helping Kelly with his case in an advisory capacity until Shelby County Judge James Jones Jr. issued an order re-appointing the lawyers to represent him.

Kelly has pleaded not guilty to more than two dozen charges, including first-degree murder, attempted murder, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and commission of an act of terrorism. Prosecutors have said they plan to seek the death penalty if he’s convicted of first-degree murder.

Kelly has been charged in the deaths of Dewayne Tunstall, Richard Clark and Allison Parker.

At least three witnesses saw Kelly shoot Tunstall during a gathering at a Memphis home at about 1 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2022, according to a police affidavit. Clark and Parker were shot later that day, authorities said.

Police said three other people were wounded in the shootings, which took place in different parts of the city. A motive for the shootings was not clear.

The shootings led to the shutdown of Memphis’ public bus system, the lockdown of two college campuses and the stoppage of a minor league baseball game.

Kelly carjacked at least two vehicles before he was arrested when he crashed a stolen car while fleeing police, authorities said.

Parker was a mother of three who worked as a medical assistant at a clinic in nearby West Memphis, Arkansas.

Clark worked as a campus safety officer at Christian Brothers University after retiring from a career as a corrections officer.

