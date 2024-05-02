Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Chicago police officer

CHICAGO (AP) — A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Chicago police officer who was slain while off-duty and heading home from work, authorities said Thursday.

Xavier L. Tate Jr. was charged with first-degree murder, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office said. He is due in court Friday morning.

Messages seeking information about whether Tate has an attorney who could speak on his behalf were left Thursday with the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office by The Associated Press.

Tate was taken into custody Wednesday evening by the Chicago Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force for the murder of Officer Luis M. Huesca, 30, Chicago police said in a post on the social platform X.

“We ask that the people of this city continue to support the Huesca family by keeping them in your prayers as they continue to mourn the loss of a beloved son, brother and uncle,” the post adds.

The family of Chicago police Officer Luis Huesca, including his mother Edith Huesca, and his sister, Lily O'Brien, follow his casket inside St. Rita of Cascia Shrine Chapel for his funeral on Monday, April 29, 2024. Hundreds of mourners lined the streets to say farewell to the police officer who was shot to death while off-duty and heading home from work. (Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Antonio Perez

The Chicago Police Department’s office of news affairs said Thursday that no additional information was available regarding the case involving Tate and that the investigation was ongoing.

A Cook County judge issued an arrest warrant last Friday charging Tate with murder in Huesca’s killing. The officer was shot multiple times shortly before 3 a.m. on April 21 on the city’s Southwest Side and pronounced dead at a hospital.

He was in uniform but wearing something on top of it to cover it as is customary for off-duty officers, Superintendent Larry Snelling said.

Huesca, a six-year veteran of the police department, was found outside with gunshot wounds, police have said. His vehicle was taken, but police have not confirmed whether the shooting was part of a carjacking.

Hundreds of people lined the streets Monday for a funeral procession for Huesca, who was laid to rest following church services in Chicago.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.