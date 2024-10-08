Man charged with terroristic threats after saying he would ‘shoot up’ a synagogue

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota man was charged with making terroristic threats for allegedly saying he would “shoot up” a Minneapolis synagogue.

The 21 year old was charged Monday with misdemeanor assault and three felony counts of threatening violence. His public defender didn’t immediately return an Associated Press email and voice message requesting comment Tuesday.

Temple Israel and police said they do not believe he was motivated by antisemitism. Minneapolis police said synagogue security knew the man, who lived at a nearby center for homeless teens and young adults.

Security told police that the man tossed an empty beer bottle in the synagogue’s parking lot in September. When security confronted him, he allegedly tossed the bottle at the guard, who then used pepper spray on him.

Later that day, police said the man used a phone app to mask his voice as he made repeated calls threatening the synagogue, prompting a lockdown. He allegedly referenced the pepper-spray incident.

A special police detail was later assigned to provide extra security ahead of the Jewish new year and the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

An officer from that detail was notified of a man outside with a firearm Thursday. He fled the area, but officers arrested the 21 year old man the next day.

Officers did not recover a gun.

Police said the man told them he “has no issue with the Jewish community or faith but does with the security guards,” according to a probable cause statement.

