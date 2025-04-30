Man driving stolen Porsche in Brooklyn fatally shot by police, NYPD says

NEW YORK (AP) — A man in a stolen Porsche trying to evade law enforcement was shot and killed by an officer Tuesday night in Brooklyn, according to the New York Police Department.

The 28-year-old was driving on the Belt Parkway just after 8 p.m. when officers flagged the vehicle as “suspicious,” NYPD Chief of Department John Chell said during a news conference. Officers checked the plate and discovered it was stolen out of Pennsylvania.

Officers tried to pull the car over, but the driver exited the parkway and then got back on it, Chell said. When they tried to intercept the car again, it quickly drove onto a service road where several officers had set up a road block.

The Porsche “came into close proximity” of one of the officers and nearly hit him, Chell said. An officer shot the driver and the car continued on and hit another department vehicle, he said.

A passenger in the car was apprehended and officers “performed lifesaving measures on the driver,” Chell said. The driver later died at a hospital.

The driver was on federal probation for interstate transport of stolen vehicles from Pennsylvania, Chell said.

No additional information about the driver was immediately provided.

