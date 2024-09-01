Man fatally shoots 3 after ramming cars at neighbor’s house before being killed, police say

HONOLULU (AP) — Four people were killed and two others injured in a shooting at a home stemming from a dispute between neighbors on Saturday night in Hawaii, police said.

Witnesses reported that a man was using a front-end loader to ram cars into the home where a family gathering was happening, before the man opened fire at people gathered in the carport, fatally shooting three women at the residence in Wainanae, a community about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of downtown Honolulu, Honolulu police detective Lt. Deena Thoemmes said.

At some point, a 42-year-old man who lived in the home fatally shot the suspect with a handgun, she said. The resident was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder, she said.

The women who were killed were 34, 36 and 29, Thoemmes said. A 31-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were taken to the hospital in critical condition, she said.

The suspect, who was not identified, had four 55-gallon drums containing an unknown fuel in the front-end loader, Thoemmes said. Witnesses reported that he fired rounds into them but police have not confirmed that yet, she said.

