Man gets nearly 2-year prison sentence in connection with arson case at Grand Canyon National Park

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona man has been sentenced to 20 months in federal prison in connection with an arson case at Grand Canyon National Park, authorities said.

A U.S. District Court judge in Phoenix also sentenced 21-year-old Dahntay Dunbar on Tuesday to five years of supervised release and ordered him to pay more than $20,000 in restitution.

Dunbar, of Flagstaff, pleaded guilty to arson of a dwelling on July 8, federal prosecutors said.

Two months earlier, Dunbar was accused of pushing his way into his ex-girlfriend’s locked cabin at the park when she wasn’t there.

Dunbar poured a bottle of clear liquor on a bed, lit his former girlfriend’s shirt on fire and put it on the bed, authorities said. He then left the cabin as the bed began to burn.

A bystander put most of the fire out before responders arrived, but authorities said the cabin’s walls and ceiling were damaged by the flames and smoke.

Dunbar was taken into custody and confessed to the arson, National Park Service rangers said.

