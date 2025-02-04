Man pleads guilty to federal charges for firing gun outside Jewish temple in upstate New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A 29-year-old man pleaded guilty to federal charges Tuesday for firing a shotgun outside an upstate New York synagogue during the early months of the Israel-Hamas war.

Mufid Fawaz Alkhader was arrested in December 2023 after firing two shots in the air and shouting “Free Palestine!” outside Temple Israel of Albany. Alkhader’s shotgun jammed before he could fire a third time. The Iraqi-born U.S. citizen was arrested soon after and complained about events in the Middle East, according to federal prosecutors.

The gunfire in New York’s capital city happened on the first night of Hanukkah and two months after the surprise incursion by Hamas triggered the war. No one was injured, but 61 children attending preschool sheltered in place while police searched the area. Prosecutors said Alkhader took a ride-share vehicle to the temple from his home in nearby Schenectady.

Under a deal with prosecutors, Alkhader pleaded guilty to obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by threat of force, brandishing a firearm during the commission of that offense and conspiring to purchase a firearm unlawfully.

“The defendant’s violent, antisemitic and terrifying act targeted the Temple Israel congregation, the larger Jewish community, and the right of every person to practice their religion without fear of violence,” U.S. Attorney Carla Freedman said in a prepared statement.

FILE - This photo provided by the Albany County Sheriff's office shows Mufid Fawaz Alkhader, who was arrested for firing gunshots outside a Jewish temple on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023 in Albany, N.Y. Alkhader has been federally charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. (Albany County Sheriff via AP) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Alkhader, wearing orange jail clothes, said little in court beyond entering his pleas and responding to a series of questions from the judge with “yes” or “no” answers.

Federal prosecutors initially charged Alkhader with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person — a charge authorities said was related to his admitted use of marijuana. He was later charged with conspiracy to make a false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Another man was sentenced in October to 14 months in prison for making a “straw” purchase of the shotgun for Alkhader.

Alkhader, who is being held in the county jail, faces at least 7 years and up to life in prison when he is sentenced June 6.

A group of people from the temple attended the court proceeding and declined to comment as they left.

