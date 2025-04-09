Man shot and killed by New York state police after he opened fire on their barracks

MALTA, New York (AP) — A man was fatally shot by troopers Wednesday after he fired several rounds at a State Police barracks in upstate New York, authorities said.

The man opened fire with a “hunting-style rifle” shortly before 2 p.m. at the Saratoga barracks in Malta, located about 30 miles (48 km) north of the capital city of Albany, police said in a statement.

After receiving a report of shots fired near the barracks, troopers left the building and “engaged the suspect, fatally wounding the individual,” according to the statement.

Roads surrounding the barracks were closed about two hours later as police investigated.

Police said the shooting posed no ongoing threat to public safety.

