Man who kidnapped Michigan store manager to steal guns gets 15 years in prison

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — A man who with his brother kidnapped the manager of a Michigan sporting goods store and then stole 123 handguns was sentenced Friday to 15 years in federal prison.

The Dunham’s Sports manager was handcuffed and blindfolded outside his home last November and forced to reveal the alarm code at the big-box store near Benton Harbor, 100 miles (160 kilometers) east of Chicago.

Darnell Bishop went into the store and hauled the guns out in coolers while Dontrell Nance stayed with the manager in a car, authorities said.

The handguns, worth more than $100,000, were eventually recovered.

“Mr. Bishop’s criminal scheme, had it succeeded, would have flooded the streets of southwest Michigan with illegal guns,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said.

In a court filing, Bishop’s attorney said his client’s marriage was in trouble and he had lost his job and truck at the time of the crimes.

“With all the pressure Mr. Bishop was under, he unfortunately did not seek help or assistance” to deal with the issues, Helen Nieuwenhuis said.

Nance was sentenced to 15 years in prison in July.

